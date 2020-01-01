Van Ginkel says he's in talks with Chelsea over a new deal

The Dutch midfielder insists he still has a future at Stamford Bridge despite the fact he has only started once for the Blues in seven years

Marco van Ginkel says that have opened talks with his agent over a contract extension, which could see him remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

Van Ginkel was dubbed the 'next Frank Lampard' by ex-Vitesse Arnhem boss Peter Bosz when he completed an £8 million move to Chelsea from the Eredivisie outfit in 2013.

Unfortunately, he has never come close to living up to that billing, having been restricted to just four first-team appearances for the Blues amid persistent struggles with injuries.

The 27-year-old took in loan spells at , Stoke and before returning to west London in the summer of 2018, at which point he suffered another major blow to his Chelsea career.

Van Ginkel was forced to undergo surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, and he hasn't seen a single minute of competitive action since.

He had, however, finally returned to full training before the 2019-20 season was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and he will be in contention for a place in Frank Lampard's squad when Chelsea get their campaign back underway against on June 21.

Van Ginkel's current deal is due to expire at the end of the month, but he claims that talks over a renewal are ongoing.

He expects to return to action with the Blues' academy side if an agreement can be reached over the next couple of weeks, as he told Dutch publication AD: "My agent, Karel Jansen, is in talks with Chelsea about a new contract for me. I am very happy at this show of confidence in me by the club.

"It is quite something when a club tries to keep a player who has been out injured so long and in these uncertain times as well.

"If a deal can be done I expect to make my comeback in Chelsea's Under-23 side.

"Otherwise I will be a free agent this summer, and we'll look elsewhere.

"The prospects look very good. I have worked really hard to come back.

"I can now train four to five times a week. I was on the point of rejoining group training in March before the coronavirus outbreak."