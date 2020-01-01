'Van de Beek's agent should shut his mouth' - Evra takes aim after midfielder's agent criticises Manchester United

The former Red Devils defender responded after the midfielder's representative criticised the club's use of the Netherlands international

Patrice Evra says that Donny van de Beek's agent should "shut his mouth" after the Dutch star's representative slammed 's use of his client thus far.

Van de Beek signed for Manchester United this summer, joining from in a deal worth £35 million ($46m) plus £4m in add-ons.

However, the 23-year-old has been used primarily as a substitute to start the season, starting in the against Luton Town and while coming off the bench in the club's first two matches of the Premier League season.

In response to the club's gradual introduction of the midfielder, agent Sjaak Swart slammed the club, saying Van de Beek's substitute role was unacceptable while adding that United "should have lost 1-7" to Brighton following last weekend's 3-2 triumph in the Premier League.

And Evra, the former United full-back, responded on Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's meeting between the Red Devils and Spurs.

“First of all I think the agent of Van de Beek should shut his mouth. Because I don’t understand why the agent now talks," Evra said.

“Talking of Van de Beek I think every United fan is disappointed because now it’s three games. He only started one game.

“I don’t think he’s in competition with Paul Pogba, maybe some fans disagree with me.

“I don’t understand why he’s not starting. It’s like the third game.

“He showed you we don’t need him [Pogba]. Because when you buy a player normally it’s you need to win the league.

“Is Van de Beek going to win the league for us? No. Actually that’s the point he doesn’t start. I don’t know if it’s injury but the sign you get from outside: you buy Van de Beek, the only signing of United, it’s three games and he doesn’t start. So when you lose the game you already have an excuse.

“[The ideal midfield] would be [Paul] Pogba, [Bruno] Fernandes and [Nemanja] Matic. Do you really need a Van de Beek right now?”

While Evra did take aim at United's only major summer signing, he also restated his frustrations with the club's transfer policy.

So far, the club has failed to close a deal for number one target Jadon Sancho, although it does appear that United are closing in on a deal for Edinson Cavani.

Even with the introduction of Cavani, Evra believes that United aren't anywhere near title contenders as the Frenchman believes the club has wasted another transfer window.

"No, I’ll be honest," Evra replied when asked if United are Premier League contenders. "Even the captain Maguire, how many years has he been in Manchester? Just one. He is the captain, it shows you that this club has no leader to win trophies.

"We are talking a lot about transfers when we talk about United now, it’s about transfers, not about the football.

"But of course, like I say, if we send lawyers to buy players, we won’t get any players. We don’t send football people, it’s a disappointment.

"Even with the agent talk, Donny van de Beek, the kid didn’t even start one game and he’s saying, ‘United should have conceded seven goals against Brighton'."

When it was suggested that the coronavirus could be the reason United have struggled to sign new players this summer, Evra added: "Please, we can’t use the coronavirus as an excuse, please. We have one signing.

"They don’t have to buy five, seven, 10, players to build a team. But at least, your main target, the main target was the Sancho saga and that was embarrassing. We didn’t even get him."