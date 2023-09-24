WATCH: Megan Rapinoe does iconic celebration one last time after teeing up Emily Sonnett in USWNT farewell

Megan Rapinoe did her iconic celebration one last time after setting up Emily Sonnett in her final U.S. women's national team game.

Rapinoe says goodbye

One more celebration

203rd and final cap for USWNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? Rapinoe helped set up Sonnett's goal early in the second half against South Africa, sending in a fantastic corner kick that was punched away. However, it fell right to Sonnett, who finished before Rapinoe's USWNT teammates forced their retiring teammate to do her famous celebration from the 2019 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was Rapinoe's 203rd and final match in a USWNT shirt as she said goodbye, ending a legendary career on the international level.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The U.S. will play host to Colombia on October 26 and 29. Rapinoe, meanwhile, will finish out the NWSL season with OL Reign before calling it a career.