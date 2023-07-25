'Get a grip!' - USWNT defended by tennis legend Martina Navratilova amid national anthem controversy at Women's World Cup

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has defended U.S. women's national team players after controversy around the national anthem at the Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Only three USWNT players sang the anthem ahead of its opening game of the tournament last week, a 3-0 win over Vietnam, prompting criticism from some corners. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was one of those to criticize the players, taking to Twitter to do so.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The US women’s soccer team is living the American Dream," Haley said. "They were born in the freest, fairest country in the world that has rewarded their hard work. They should remember that blessing and the men and women (like my husband) proudly defending it next time the national anthem plays."

Navratilova responded to Haley to defend the players, though, writing: "They are defending it by playing their hardest and winning most of the time. Not by singing. Get a grip and start talking about solutions rather than searching for problems where there aren't any."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USWNT defender Naomi Girma has also addressed the comments about certain players' decisions not to sing the anthem, telling reporters after the game: "Ultimately, every player has the choice, that's all I have to say."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The reigning world champion will resume its World Cup campaign when it takes on the Netherlands on Thursday in New Zealand (Wednesday U.S. time), the team that it beat in the final to win the title in 2019.