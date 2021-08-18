USWNT confirms fall friendlies against Paraguay and Korea

The four matches will be the final national team games of Carli Lloyd's illustrious career

The U.S. women's national team has announced it will play two friendlies against Paraguay in September and two friendlies against Korea Republic in October.

The matches will all take place in the Midwest, with the USWNT facing Paraguay in Cleveland on September 16 and then in Columbus on September 21. The U.S. will then take on Korea in Kansas City on October 21 and in St. Paul on October 26.

The four games will feature the roster from the Olympics and will be the final USWNT matches for Carli Lloyd, who announced this week she is set to retire at the end of the season.

What was said?

“The work never stops and every game we play has meaning,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a federation release.

“These games are important to welcome back our Olympic team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying.

"We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change.”

