USMNT youngster Weah joins Lille on a five-year deal

The forward, who has eight caps for the national team, made the move for a fee reported to be €10 million, after finding his chances limited at PSG

United States international Timothy Weah has made the move from to , his new French club announced on Saturday.

Weah has signed a five-year deal with the club that finished second in the table last season, albeit 16 points behind the club he’s leaving.

He spent the second-half of last season playing for in the Scottish Premiership, where the 19-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring three goals.

The son of former Ballon d'Or winner, and current Liberia president, George Weah, Timothy has made eight appearances for the U.S. men’s national team, scoring once.

Lille announced the move on Twitter on Saturday, with a statement: “Welcome Timothy Weah!

“LOSC have reached an agreement with PSG for the services of the international forward, who arrives at the StadePM on a five-year deal,” the tweet read.

The club has not released a fee for the transfer but L’Equipe report that Lille paid €10 million (£9m/$11m) to secure Weah’s services.

Welcome Timothy Weah!@LOSC_EN have reached an agreement with @PSG_English for the services of the #USMNT international forward, who arrives at the @StadePM on a five-year deal! pic.twitter.com/U5UA5kSb8I — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2019

As a result, the exciting talent will have the opportunity to play football next year, without being behind PSG’s fearsome front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani.

“For me LOSC is the best choice to progress and earn playing time,” Weah said in a statement.

“It’s a young and ambitious team, I know that [head coach] Christophe Galtier and his staff are very professional and appreciated by the players.

“Joining LOSC is a big deal, this team had a great season last year, finishing second is a great performance, playing in the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve.

“I want to score goals in my new colors and help this club to win games and trophies.”

For their part Lille welcomed Weah and said they were delighted he’d chosen them over the other clubs that were circling the New York-born phenom.

“We are really pleased to have signed Timothy Weah,” said club official Marc Ingla.

“Many great clubs were courting him and Timothy chose our proposal and the LOSC project.

“We thank he and his family for his decision.

“He has impressive technical and mental qualities for his young age. He’s a very promising striker, very mature also, with a lot of experience already and an interesting track record.

“We feel that our project corresponds to his characteristics and his personality,” Ingla concluded.