Quiz: Only a USMNT superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Edson Buddle</li><li>Oguchi Onyewu</li><li>DaMarcus Beasley </li><li>Jozy Altidore</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ricardo Pepi</li><li>Antonee Robinson</li><li>Giovanni Reyna</li><li>Christian Pulisic</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alexi Lalas</li><li>Mike Burns</li><li>Mike Sorber</li><li>Thomas Dooley</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Bobby Wood</li><li>Fabian Johnson</li><li>Ricardo Clark</li><li>Michael Bradley</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Tim Howard</li><li>Brad Friedel</li><li>Tony Meola</li><li>Kasey Keller</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Pablo Mastroeni</li><li>Steve Cherundelo</li><li>Clint Dempsey</li><li>Oguchi Onyewu</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Claudio Reyna</li><li>Eddie Lewis</li><li>Gregg Berhalter</li><li>Bobby Convey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Chris Armas</li><li>Frankie Hejduk</li><li>Thomas Dooley</li><li>Cobi Jones</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Brad Guzan</li><li>Kasey Keller</li><li>Brad Friedel</li><li>Tony Meola</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paul Caliguiri</li><li>Eric Wynalda</li><li>Landon Donovan</li><li>Josh Wolff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Bobby Wood</li><li>Gyasi Zardes</li><li>Jozy Altidore</li><li>Sean Johnson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Marcelo Balboa</li><li>Bruce Murray</li><li>Jeff Agoos</li><li>John Harkes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Pablo Mastroeni</li><li>Carlos Bocanegra</li><li>Jonathan Bornstein</li><li>Alejandro Bedoya</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jovan Kirovski</li><li>Eddie Lewis</li><li>Steve Cherundolo</li><li>Brian McBride</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Eric Wynalda</li><li>Earnie Stewart</li><li>Joe-Max Moore</li><li>Peter Vermes</li></ul></section>