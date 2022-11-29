United States
USMNT starting lineup vs Iran: Josh Sargent returns while Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson benched again
Dan Bernstein
20:58 GMT+3 29/11/2022
- Sargent starts at striker
- Five-man defense chosen
- Reyna, Aaronson snubbed for Tim Weah
WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter has altered his formation in an apparent effort to unlock Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest as attacking wing-backs, but the shift has done nothing to improve the roles of Reyna and Aaronson, who have been benched for a third straight match.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's midfield remains the same, while Christian Pulisic and Weah will play on the wings in support of Sargent.
USMNT XI TO FACE IRAN: Turner; Robinson, Zimmerman, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Sargent, Weah.
