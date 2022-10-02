USMNT stars Turner and Richards join Ted Lasso cast at NFL match between Vikings and Saints

- Vikings and Saints met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Ted Lasso cast posed with USMNT stars
- Emmy award-winning show has been popular in US & UK
WHAT HAPPENED? The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints went head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and the cast of the popular television show about an American football coach who moves to England to take charge of a soccer team were also in attendance.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United States international players Turner and Richards were also there to take in the NFL clash, which the Vikings won 28-25.
WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Turner and Richards will hope they can be part of the United States squad for the World Cup. Their tournament gets underway with a match against Wales on November 21.