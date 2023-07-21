USMNT star Yunus Musah included in Valencia’s pre-season tour squad with AC Milan transfer yet to be agreed

Yunus Musah will travel with the Valencia squad for their pre-season tour of Switzerland despite reports he wants to join AC Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia announced the list of players who will compete in their pre-season tour and Musah has been included. His admission to the squad comes despite reports the United States international has already agreed to join Milan this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the 20-year-old has a personal agreement with the Serie A side, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee. According to Relevo, Milan are offering around €20 million (£17m/$22m) including bonuses, whereas Valencia are pushing for a figure closer to €25m (£22m/$28m).

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The USMNT star will travel on tour with Valencia but he will hope to soon unite with fellow international team-mate Christian Pulisic by completing a transfer to Milan.