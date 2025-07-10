'I was happy that I was able to even make it through the tournament' - USMNT star Tyler Adams discusses fitness challenges during Gold Cup

The USMNT midfielder has shared insights about his physical condition during the Gold Cup, explaining the reasoning behind his limited minutes

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

U.S. international Tyler Adams reflected on his Gold Cup experience in a post-tournament interview, addressing his frequent substitutions and overall fitness. Although the Bournemouth midfielder appeared in all but one match, he went the full 90 minutes just once.

“Listen, they weren’t necessarily planned substitutions but… this was the first time I’ve played so many minutes in a season in a long, long time,” Adams told CBS Sports Golazo America. “To be quite frank with you, I was happy that I was able to even make it through the tournament. My body was prepared but not necessarily prepared if you know what I mean."

He credited his mental resilience for getting through a full Premier League season but admitted he wasn’t physically at peak condition during the Gold Cup.

“I think from a mental perspective, getting through an entire Premier League campaign for the first time was something I was really, really proud of. Was my body in a position to play at the highest level come Gold Cup? No chance," he said. "But I know I have to be there and continue to try and support these boys and give myself an opportunity as well to continue to try and cement myself in this national team and leave a legacy behind.”

Still, Adams said his focus was on contributing however he could, even if he wasn’t at his best physically.

“For me, it wasn’t perfect every game, and I knew it wasn’t going to be perfect,” he said. “But it was more about being there, competing at the highest level I knew I could be and just supporting the group.”

Adams also touched upon the Gold Cup and the eventual Gold Cup final loss to Mexico, saying their goal was to give themselves an opportunity to play in the final. He also expressed pride in the team's focus and seeing newer players embrace their roles.

“I mean on the field was giving ourselves the opportunity to play in a final. I don’t think anyone had us playing in the final in this tournament, and I think it was super important that you could see a level of focus from the complete group," he said. "Guys that weren’t playing major minutes, guys that were playing major minutes, everyone just ready to play their role and have an impact at any level.

“I think that, for me, it was really a proud moment to see so many guys get their first opportunity and not really shy away from the moment and embrace it, and really step in and play their role.”

WHAT TYLER ADAMS SAID

The Bournemouth midfielder also spoke about potentially playing the World Cup at home and believes that the tournament is a big chance for the game to grow in the U.S. However, Adams asserted that whether the USMNT are playing at home or not, it should change what their idea of success is, and playing in front of their own fans is just an added luxury.

“Listen, like it’s an amazing opportunity to grow the game in the U.S., get more eyeballs on it, and the success that we have is directly correlated to obviously having a successful campaign on home soil," he said. "But whether it was on home soil or not, that shouldn’t change the success on our minds. We should want to be successful regardless of where the World Cup is. We just happen to have the luxury of hopefully playing in front of home fans, in front of our friends and family, in front of more young kids who wanna look up and say I wanna be the next this person."

He added, “So for me, I want to win and go as far in this tournament as possible. It being in the U.S. doesn’t change my mind on that or add more pressure. If anything I think it’s going to be a hopefully more comfortable environment, like you're familiar with the stadiums you’re playing in. You’re familiar with the hotels, you know you’re not going to Qatar, and asking people, ‘Do I need to walk around with security?... Embrace the pressure, that’s what you want."

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT continue to navigate the balance between developing depth and maintaining competitiveness in tournaments, with Adams' situation highlighting the challenges faced by players managing club and international commitments. His honest assessment of his physical condition reflects the growing demands on elite players in the modern game, particularly those competing in top European leagues while maintaining international responsibilities.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Adams will return to Bournemouth for preseason training ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, where he'll aim to build fitness for both club and country.