USMNT star Gio Reyna proves Borussia Dortmund must play him more with late goal in crazy 3-3 draw vs Stuttgart

Gio Reyna scored a crucial stoppage time goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-3 draw against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Reyna benched again

Dortmund down a goal late

American scores dramatic goal as sub

WHAT HAPPENED? United States men's national team star Reyna gathered a rebound in the box and cooly rolled a shot past the goalkeeper to give Dortmund a 3-2 lead in stoppage time, only for his team to throw away the victory by conceding before the final whistle.

Reyna has perplexingly been unable to break into the first-team despite providing a consistent punch off the bench in crucial situations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He celebrated with his go-to fingers-in-ears celebration - a sly gesture against a whirlwind of criticism in the past six months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has now scored four goals, all as a substitute, since January 22. He's avoided the muscular injuries that had previously plagued him, and outside of a brief illness, has been out of the XI mostly for tactical reasons rather than fitness concerns.

Dortmund's inability to hold onto their late lead wasted a chance to move level with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table. Bayern drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The winger could start against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday if his latest goal has convinced manager Edin Terzic to finally give him a larger role.