'I'm delighted with his development' - USMNT prospect Kevin Paredes impressing Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac

Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac has been thoroughly impressed with U.S. men's national team winger Kevin Paredes in the Bundesliga this season.

Kovac impressed with Paredes

USMNT prospect playing multiple positions

Boss says he has 'good future' ahead of him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Wolfsburg coach spoke about Paredes after their match at the weekend, praising the youngster for his versatility in the squad, and his passion and enthusiasm for the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kevin is an asset to our team thanks to his enthusiasm for the game. No matter which position he plays in, whether it’s on the wing, at left back in the back three or at number eight. I’m delighted with this development and he’s not an American international for nothing. He will continue to get his chance. If he continues to train so well and work hard, I can see a good future for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The American has started the past two games for the Bundesliga side, with the 20-year-old netting his first Bundesliga goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen at the weekend.

With Paredes impressing, it feels as though Kovac will not look at dropping Paredes anytime soon!

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR PAREDES AND WOLFSBURG? They take on Gladbach in Bundesliga action Friday before the international break gets underway.