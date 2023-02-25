USMNT's Ricardo Pepi nets 10th goal of the season as striker continues to find confidence at Groningen

Ricardo Pepi now has double-digit goals as the American striker scored his 10th of the season while on loan with FC Groningen.

Pepi scores against Excelsior

10 goals on season for striker

Pepi looking to seal USMNT return

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi found the back of the net against Excelsior in the 50th minute, making the score 2-0 after Johan Hove's opener in the 13th minute. The goal is Pepi's ninth league goal of the season, with the American scoring one more in cup play to give him 10 across all competitions. It's the first time he's reached that milestone in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a good time for Pepi to start scoring as the striker will surely be looking to return to the U.S. men's national team for the Nations League in March. The former FC Dallas striker was left out of the World Cup squad by head coach Gregg Berhalter after a dismal start to life with Augsburg, but his loan to the Eredivisie has helped him rediscover the form that earned him that massive move to the Bundesliga.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? Groningen are battling relegation as they sit 17th in the Eredivisie. Their next game will be a difficult one as Pepi and Co. will face league-leaders Feyenoord in their next match.