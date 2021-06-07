'One of the drunkest games I've ever seen!' - Chaotic Nations League triumph for USMNT leaves fans stunned
The U.S. men's national team (USMNT) emerged victorious in one of the most bizarre matches in its history on Sunday night, in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico.
The 3-2 extra time win for Gregg Berhalter's men took customary CONCACAF silliness to a new level, as Mexico manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino was shown a red card for interfering with VAR, a streaker ran on to the field, two controversial late penalties were awarded and players from both sides were pelted by projectiles from the fans in attendance.
It was a frustrating but at times hilarious match for soccer in the region, and one that seemed to send a jolt through social media on a night that had been expected to be all about the boxing exhibition involving Floyd Mayweather.