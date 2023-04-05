USMNT players give Leeds 'bright spots within a darkness' and will probably leave if relegation fears come true, says Alexi Lalas

Leeds are lucky to have United States men's national team trio Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, says former player Alexi Lalas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lalas, a former USMNT star and current pundit, is unconcerned with the futures of Leeds' American contingent and believes top-flight teams would jump to sign McKennie, Adams and possibly Aaronson if their current club drops to the Championship.

Leeds are in 13th place after an important win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but they are just two points above 18th place. McKennie and Aaronson started against Forest, while Adams is out with a hamstring injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Their value, or their potential to go some place and to step up, is not necessarily tied to the relegation problems that they're having," Lalas said on his State of the Union podcast. "I think they will be looked at as bright spots within a darkness.

"I think McKennie, I think Tyler Adams [and maybe Aaronson] ... are going to be fine if Leeds go down. There are going to be teams that want them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It should be noted that McKennie is technically still a Juventus player who is on loan at Leeds, so relegation would have even less of an impact on him than the other two USMNT stars. In any case, in the event of going down they'll all hope to land at a top-flight club to continue their development ahead of the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds host Crystal Palace on Sunday with a chance to jump ahead of the Roy Hodgson-led team in the table with a win.