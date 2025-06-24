'How 'bout them Boys?' - USMNT and Holstein Kiel left back John Tolkin visits Dallas Cowboys' facility, and shows support for Jerry Jones' team

Tolkin fulfilled a childhood dream by visiting The Star in Frisco, Texas, sharing excitement being in the Cowboys' locker room

WHAT HAPPENED

U.S. international defender John Tolkin shared his excitement as he toured The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters and training facility. The former New York Red Bull defender, who signed for Holstein Kiel in January 2025, couldn't contain his enthusiasm while exploring the locker room. He even explained that his Cowboys fandom developed as an act of rebellion against his family, who are all devoted New York Giants supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Tolkin's visit showcases the personal side of professional athletes and their fandom outside their own sport. His story of deliberately choosing the Cowboys to antagonize his Giants-supporting family adds a relatable dimension to his public persona, highlighting the passionate rivalries that define the NFC East.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Holstein Kiel are currently preparing for a 10-day pre-season in Minnesota, starting from June 29, and will even face MLS side Minnesota United in a friendly game on July 7. However, Tolkin is with the USMNT squad and will face Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup on June 29.