USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter says Gio Reyna 'showed his quality' in return to squad under him after post-World Cup controversy

- Reyna plays 45 minutes
- First appearance under Berhalter since Qatar
- USMNT boss happy with 20-year-old
WHAT HAPPENED? The Borussia Dortmund playmaker made his 2023/24 Bundesliga debut last weekend for the Black and Yellow, and followed it up with his first appearance for the USMNT under Berhalter since the fall-out between the two after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he [Reyna] played a good game," Berhalter said. "I think he showed his quality. I think everyone in the first-half played well. It was good to see him and good to have him on the field"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A healthy Gio Reyna is a a positive for any team in world soccer, and for the USMNT and Berhalter, having Reyna back is a massive plus. He had a bright first 45-minutes and if there's a chance this boosts his chances of getting more minutes at the club level when he returns from the international break, it will have been worth it.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND THE USMNT? Berhalter's side return to the pitch Tuesday evening when they host Ghana in an international friendly.