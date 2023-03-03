Gio Reyna was once again named on the bench for Borussia Dortmund's vital Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig on Friday night.

Reyna benched yet again

Fourth consecutive game on the bench

Terzic staying patient with young USMNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has started just once since the return of the Bundesliga, although he had made himself something of a supersub after scoring in each of his first three appearances off the bench. However, he has not been called upon at all in each of Dortmund's last three games, including their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund boss Edin Terzic said pregame that he needs Reyna to be patient as the club wants to avoid seeing the U.S. men's national team star suffer another injury setback. As for the USMNT, Reyna recently met with interim coach Anthony Hudson, who says he is eager to find a solution that keeps all involved happy after a tumultuous winter period.

WHAT NEXT? Following Friday's match, which will be vital to Dortmund's title hopes, the German side will head to Stamford Bridge for that second leg against Chelsea, having earned a 1-0 advantage in the opener.