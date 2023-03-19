USMNT target Folarin Balogun enters Ligue 1 history books as Arsenal loanee's red-hot form for Reims continues

- Balogun scored for Reims against Marseille
- Best debut season in Ligue 1 for 67 years
- Striker wanted by USMNT
WHAT HAPPENED? The striker struck against Marseille to score his 17th Ligue 1 goal since joining on loan from Arsenal. The last player to score as many in his first season in the French top-flight was Hassan Akesbi for Nimes 67 years ago. Furthermore, Glenn Hoddle is the only English player to score more in a single campaign in Ligue 1, having netted 18 for Monaco in 1988-89.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old is enjoying a spectacular season with Reims, needing just 27 matches in the French league to reach this tally. His latest display may enhance his chances of being named in the United States national team. The New York-born attacker suggested he is frustrated by his omission from the England squad and could opt to represent the USMNT at senior level.
WHAT NEXT? After the clash against Marseille, Balogun will join up with the England Under-21s for their upcoming clashes against France and Croatia.