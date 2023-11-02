WATCH: USMNT striker Folarin Balogun names Cristiano Ronaldo and two World Cup winners as his dream dinner party guests

The 22-year-old Monaco striker named Cristiano Ronaldo alongside two legends of the game as his dream guests.

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun has revealed which footballers he'd love to invite for dinner in a chat with ESPN. The USMNT star was in no doubt and replied: Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Definitely Maradona, feel like he's got stories, he's got stories for me," he said. "I'd say R9 as well and then, I'd like to as Cristiano a few questions as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old named two of the greatest strikers to play the game, and then arguably the greatest attacking midfielder the world has ever seen in Maradona. It's easy to see the forward's influences after naming such iconic players as his guests.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The USMNT striker is back in action Sunday against Ligue 1 side Brest