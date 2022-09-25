U.S. men's national team right-back Reggie Cannon has been ruled out for several weeks with a groin injury.

Right-back featured against Japan on Friday

Has sustained a groin injury

Will not feature in final pre-World Cup match vs Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old featured in the second half of his side's 2-0 defeat against Japan on Friday and has since picked up a groin strain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He will now miss the team's game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - their last warm-up match before the World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cannon's injury is the latest in a string of fitness issues to hit Gregg Berhalter's team, as Timothy Weah, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Yunus Musah are among those missing, while Christian Pulisic is also struggling ahead of Tuesday's match.

Cannon's injury is not considered serious

He is the only member of the current squad not in training

But USMNT's fitness issues are building up

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will take on Saudi Arabia in their last pre-World Cup match. Cannon may miss the midweek tie, and perhaps some matches with his club Boavista, but he is expected to be fit for the tournament in Qatar.