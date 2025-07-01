The USMNT’s dramatic Gold Cup quarterfinal shootout win drew 1.9 million viewers on FOX - setting a new viewership record

WHAT HAPPENED

FOX Sports' broadcast of the USMNT's Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica drew an unprecedented 1.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched non-final Gold Cup match ever on English-language television in the United States. That represents a 36 percent increase from the USMNT's 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinal game, where they faced Canada, which attracted 1.4 million viewers as per Fox Sports.

The June 29 match, which ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation before the Americans prevailed 4-3 in a penalty shootout, saw viewership surge during the dramatic conclusion. The broadcast reached its zenith between 9:00-9:15 PM Eastern Time as the penalty shootout unfolded, peaking at 2.834 million viewers during the decisive moments when goalkeeper Matt Freese made the winning save.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This viewership milestone continues the upward trajectory for soccer broadcasting in the United States, reflecting the sport's expanding footprint in the American sports landscape. The fact that a quarterfinal match in a regional tournament could outperform previous semifinals and earlier knockout rounds indicates both growing interest in the USMNT.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The USMNT faces Guatemala next in the semi-finals of the 2025 Gold Cup on July 2, which could potentially break additional records if the USMNT advances.