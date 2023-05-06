USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns to Chelsea squad but STILL can't get place in starting XI despite Blues' woeful showing at Arsenal

- Pulisic left out of last squad entirely
- Returns to face Bournemouth
- But only afforded spot on bench
WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men's national team star was left out of Frank Lampard's squad completely in their woeful showing at Emirates Stadium in midweek, in what was one of many questionable changes by the interim Blues boss. Saturday's Premier League fixture sees Chelsea come against one of the league's most form sides Bournemouth, where Pulisic was only afforded a place among the substitutes.
STARTING LINE-UP IN FULL: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva (C), Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Enzo, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk
More to follow...
