'Blown me away' - USMNT boss Greg Berhalter hails Lionel Messi's impact on MLS and explains why he called up Inter Miami team-mate Benjamin Cremaschi

USMNT manager Greg Berhalter has been "blown away" by Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS.

Messi in incredible form for Inter Miami

Transformed Miami since joining in the summer

Berhalter impressed with Messi's influence on MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar has taken the United States by storm with his heroics on the pitch for The Herons. Messi has already propelled Miami to the Leagues Cup title and boasts of having 11 goals and three assists in just 10 appearances across all competitions including the MLS. Berhalter hailed Inter Miami’s owners for luring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the USA as he has been pleasantly surprised to see the impact Messi has made on American top-flight soccer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “You have this idea of what it could be, of what MLS is, and then you totally break the mold by getting someone like Messi and taking it to a different level,” Berhalter told the reporters.

“It’s been amazing exposure. … Overall, it’s just blown me away the impact that Lionel Messi can have. And not only him but when you bring (Sergio) Busquets and (Jordi) Alba into it, how it can translate onto the field," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter was in attendance at Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final and following their victory over Nashville, he called up Drake Callender and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to the USMNT squad for the two upcoming friendlies Uzbekistan and Oman.

The coach has been particularly impressed with Cremaschi's work rate and the teenager's growth has been apparent this season which has been rewarded with a national team call-up.

“It’s not only you know, post-Messi, I think even pre-Messi,” Berhalter said. “You see that he had some ability, he had a great assist in the game against D.C. United early in the year. Just a really dynamic player and a guy who gives everything on the pitch," he said.

WHAT NEXT? After drawing a blank against Nashville in the MLS, Messi would be eager to get back his scoring boots against LAFC on Sunday evening in the competition.