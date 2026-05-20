How to buy USA vs Australia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

USA head to Lumen Field in Seattle on June 19 to take on Australia, in their second World Cup Group D encounter. The tournament co-hosts can expect an electric atmosphere whenever they take to the pitch this summer, and you can join the World Cup party by booking match tickets today.

The Stars and Stripes have a psychological edge heading into the Seattle showdown, as they clinched a 2-1 victory over the Aussies in a friendly in Denver last October. Haji Wright was the hero that day, grabbing a brace of goals.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for USA vs Australia, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is USA vs Australia at the World Cup 2026?

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Stars and Stripes have only failed to progress to the knockout stages at a World Cup on one occasion in their past five tournament appearances. This is the group schedule that awaits them on home soil this summer:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 United States vs Paraguay SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Fri June 19 United States vs Australia Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thu June 25 Turkey vs United States SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets

Australia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The men from down under have become World Cup regulars over the past two decades and they showed great heart when reaching the Round of 16 stage at Qatar 2022. How will they fare during these forthcoming fixtures:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sat June 13 Australia vs Turkey BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Fri June 19 United States vs Australia Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thu June 25 Paraguay vs Australia Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) Tickets

How to buy USA vs Australia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are USA vs Australia tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Lumen Field

Lumen Field is a multi-purpose stadium in Seattle, which has been home to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks since opening in 2002. In more recent times, MLS's Seattle Sounders and NWSL's Seattle Reign have become regular tenants too.

While it only has a capacity of 37,722 for most MLS matches, this will increase to an NFL-size level (approximately 69,000) for the six World Cup 2026 games being staged there.

Seahawks fans at Lumen Field have twice claimed the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at an outdoor stadium, in 2013 and 2014. The venue’s design includes a partial roof that covers 70% of the seating area, which effectively contains and amplifies fan noise to create what’s known as the '12th Man' advantage.

Lumen Field warmed up for its FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting responsibilities last year, when staging six matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Those matches drew an attendance of over 210,000 total spectators, with crowds of 50,000+ at two Seattle Sounders' matches (vs Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain).

USA vs Australia head-to-head record

USA Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Australia

Australia 1 - 3 USA 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2







