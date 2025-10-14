USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

USA vs Paraguay will kick-off on 13 June 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 21:00 EST.

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How to watch USA vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

The opening kickoff in Los Angeles couldn't be more important for two sides eager to establish their footing in a heavily contested group. Under intense domestic pressure, USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino must prove his high-pressing, vertical attacking system can deliver on the world stage under the weight of home expectations. They face a relentless, battle-hardened Paraguay side managed by tactical mastermind Gustavo Alfaro - who has famously rebuilt the South American outfit into a defensive powerhouse that values intensity and clean sheets above all else. Playing in front of a roaring, expectant crowd at the state-of-the-art Los Angeles Stadium, this fixture has all the makings of an instant World Cup classic. With tournament heavyweights Turkey waiting in the wings alongside a highly energetic Australia squad in Group D, a misstep on matchday one could prove catastrophic. For the United States, this represents a chance to validate their sporting growth on home soil, move past a decade of transitional identity, and assert their elite technical evolution on the big stage. For Paraguay, it is the emotional culmination of a gruelling 16-year exile from football's ultimate spotlight, returning to the global tournament for the first time since their historic 2010 run. As the spotlights illuminate the pitch, the immense pressure of a home opener will transform this arena into a pressure cooker, where tactical endurance and breaking down a stubborn defensive block will heavily dictate who walks away with a precious three points.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The United States’ path to a home World Cup

As co-hosts of this historic 48-team tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, the United States Men’s National Team bypassed the grueling regional qualification processes entirely. Instead of enduring a multi-round CONCACAF qualifying cycle, the Stars and Stripes automatically secured their place at the tournament the moment the joint North American bid was formalised by FIFA.

However, the lack of traditional, high-stakes qualifiers presented a unique obstacle: how to forge a tournament-hardened squad entirely through friendly windows and continental tournaments. The pressure to perform on home soil ultimately led to a massive administrative shift, culminating in the high-profile appointment of head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Tasked with converting a golden generation of individual European-based talent into a cohesive unit, Pochettino used the run-up to the tournament to test the roster against elite global opposition. Without the safety net of a qualifying table, every single preparation match became a high-pressure audition, designed to prepare this young squad for the unprecedented weight of home expectations when they finally step out in Los Angeles.

Paraguay’s qualification masterclass

In complete contrast, the Albirroja reached the 2026 World Cup finals by surviving the ultimate war of attrition: the notoriously unforgiving CONMEBOL round-robin qualifying table. After enduring a painful 16-year exile from the global stage dating back to their historic quarter-final run in 2010, Paraguay broke their tournament hoodoo not with attacking flamboyance, but by executing a defensive masterclass that saw them concede a microscopic 10 goals across 18 intense matchdays.

The true catalyst for this rapid turnaround was the August 2024 appointment of tactical mastermind Gustavo Alfaro.Inheriting a team that had severely struggled in the opening stages of South American qualifying, the Argentine manager weaponised psychology and national pride, famously urging his players to rediscover the historic "grit" long associated with Paraguayan football.Under his guidance, Paraguay engineered a legendary ascent up the standings, stringing together a nine-match unbeaten run that featured historic, statement-making victories over continental powerhouses Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. By transforming their defensive third into a completely impenetrable wall, Alfaro's side safely negotiated a high-pressure conclusion to the cycle, capturing the final automatic CONMEBOL berth to seal an emotional, hard-earned return to international football's ultimate spotlight.

USA vs Paraguay team news

United States team news

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected a highly competitive 26-man roster for this historic tournament on home soil, striking a deliberate balance by calling up eight MLS-based stars alongside the core of their European golden generation. Despite a demanding preparation cycle spent forging a tournament-ready identity without the safety net of competitive qualifiers, the squad looks highly focused ahead of the opener in Los Angeles.

Talismanic winger Christian Pulisic enters the tournament, bringing in his experience from AC Milan and is locked into his starting role on the left flank, while Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and PSV's Ricardo Pepi compete to lead the line as the starting central striker. In midfield, Juventus engine Weston McKennie and Bournemouth captain Tyler Adams return to anchor the spine. The big headline in defence surrounds 38-year-old Charlotte FC veteran Tim Ream; if the centre-back features against Paraguay, he will officially become the oldest player ever to appear for the United States at a men's FIFA World Cup.

Paraguay team news

The Albirroja arrive in California with a deeply unified squad and massive defensive continuity following their relentless 18-match CONMEBOL qualifying marathon. Master tactician Gustavo Alfaro finalised his 26-player selection with zero major injury concerns, banking heavily on a roster that boasts a rugged, physical identity perfectly tuned to his demanding defensive principles.

The squad features elite Premier League representation out wide, with Brighton's creative spark Julio Enciso and Newcastle's high-intensity winger Miguel Almirón locked in to provide explosive vertical transitions on the counter-attack. The true foundation of Alfaro’s system, however, lies in its defensive spine. Captain Gustavo Gómez of Palmeiras and Omar Alderete are confirmed to spearhead a rigid backline that conceded a microscopic ten goals during qualification, while São Paulo's excellent box-to-box midfielder Damián Bobadilla is tipped to start in the engine room alongside unsung defensive anchor Andrés Cubas.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Mauricio Pochettino (United States)

Appointed with the explicit mandate of transforming the USMNT into a team capable of competing with the global elite on home soil, Mauricio Pochettino brings world-class pedigree to the American dugout. The Argentine tactician is renowned for his high-octane, demanding physical philosophy rooted in aggressive counter-pressing, rigid defensive structure, and fluid vertical transitions out from the back.

Deploying a versatile 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape, Pochettino demands absolute physical commitment from his players, requiring his full-backs to fly forward while utilising a high defensive line to squeeze the playing field. His primary tactical challenge at this World Cup will be finding the perfect balance between high-tempo attacking flair and maintaining defensive insurance against cynical, counter-attacking opposition who look to exploit spaces left behind by the overlapping American lines.

Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay)

A legendary figure across South American football, Gustavo Alfaro has built an undisputed reputation as international football's ultimate defensive architect and master motivator. Having previously guided Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup, Alfaro engineered a spectacular turnaround in Asunción by leaning heavily on deep psychological conditioning, historical national identity, and absolute tactical pragmatism.

Alfaro favours a robust, highly physical 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 defensive shape that completely suffocates central spaces. His teams are drilled to sit in an incredibly disciplined, synchronised mid-to-low block, happily surrendering territorial possession to choke out opposing playmakers. Alfaro minimises operational risks in his own defensive third, relying on a dominant centre-back pairing to control the penalty box before exploiting transitional set-pieces or unleashing direct, explosive wingers on the counter-attack to nick decisive goals.

USA vs Paraguay key matchups

Christian Pulisic vs Gustavo Gómez: The definitive marquee matchup of this Group D clash. Pulisic enters the tournament as the USMNT’s undisputed talisman, looking to drift inside from the left channel to create overloads and exploit half-spaces. He will run directly into a wall marshaled by Paraguay's veteran captain Gustavo Gómez. The Palmeiras central defender is an absolute titan in low-block systems; his physical strength, recovery tracking, and elite aerial dominance mean Pulisic will have to rely on quick, intricate combination play rather than raw individual isolation to unlock the defence.

Antonee Robinson vs Miguel Almirón: A fascinating tactical duel between two players completely familiar with the physical demands of high-level transitions. Robinson’s relentless overlapping runs down the left flank are central to Pochettino’s attacking width, but his positioning will be heavily tested by Newcastle's Miguel Almirón. Operating on the right side of Paraguay's transition line, Almirón possesses devastating recovery speed and high-intensity work rate. Robinson must carefully balance his forward bursts, as any cheap turnovers could leave the USMNT backline directly exposed to Almirón’s lethal counter-attacking vertical sprints.

Weston McKennie vs Diego Gómez: The battleground for midfield supremacy. McKennie provides the physical engine, box-to-box aerial presence, and line-breaking runs for the American midfield. He will square off directly against Brighton's rising star Diego Gómez. The young Paraguayan central midfielder is the tactical heart of Alfaro’s engine room, combining elite defensive tracking with exceptional press-resistance. Whichever player manages to win the second-ball duels and dictate the distribution tempo will give their nation a massive tactical advantage.

Team news & squads

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: