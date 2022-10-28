'Finally, United is coming' - Guardiola wary of increasing threat from city rivals Man Utd

Pep Guardiola reserved praise for Manchester City's closest rivals as he highlighted the progress Manchester United are making under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? For the vast majority of Guardiola's Manchester City reign, they have been far better than their rivals. That was still the case when they both met at the Etihad at the beginning of this month, but the Spaniard was keen to praise Erik ten Hag's work when he was asked about potential challengers to their Premier League crown.

WHAT HE SAID: “I have a feeling that United is coming. Finally, United is coming,” said Guardiola. “I saw yesterday [against Sheriff] and [against] Chelsea the first half. I thought ‘I like it’, what I see from United just now. There will be a lot of teams.

"That is why you have to fight for the Champions League and fight for the title. In the first 10 games you don’t win the Premier League, but you can be a little bit behind. Newcastle are already there. I saw them against Tottenham and the physicality from both sides.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United's recent form has elevated them into the top-four discussion after a poor start to life under Ten Hag at the start of the season. They can move level with third-placed Tottenham if they win and other results go in their favour over the weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? It won't be easy for the Red Devils to maintain their form though, as they host West Ham on Sunday afternoon. As they play in the last game of the weekend, Ten Hag's side will know what a victory will mean for the table when they kick off at Old Trafford.