Ukraine return to international football amid emotional scenes in 2022 World Cup play-off against Scotland

The qualifier at Hampden Park was preceded by tributes to the victims of Russia's invasion

The World Cup qualifying play-off clash between Scotland and Ukraine on Wednesday was preceded by a tribute to the visiting country.

The Ukraine players came out of the tunnel draped in Ukraine flags as they lined up in the crucial match at Hampden Park.

Fans held up Ukraine flags throughout their national anthem in a show of solidarity with the nation amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

What happened before the Scotland vs Ukraine clash?

It was an emotional occasion as Ukraine lined up for their first international match since before Russia invaded the country in February.

The encounter was initially supposed to go ahead in March, but had to be delayed because of the ongoing conflict.

The crucial match was finally allowed to be played on Wednesday, but emotions still run high around Ukraine.

The singing of the national anthems was a particularly intense moment as the visiting players wore Ukraine flags and belted out the song of their country.

In his press conference before the match, Oleksandr Zinchenko teared up as he spoke of his team's desire to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup for the people in the war-torn country.

