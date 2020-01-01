UEFA Super Cup 2020: Teams, location & when will it take place

Bayern Munich and Sevilla are set to battle it out in UEFA's annual curtain-raiser

winners will face off against champions in this year's edition of the Super Cup, UEFA's annual showpiece match.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup 2020, including when and where it takes place, how to watch it live and more.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual football match contested by the champions of the continent's two main club competitions - the Champions League and the Europa League.

More teams

Traditionally, the game serves as a curtain-raiser to celebrate the new European club season.

It is usually takes place in August ahead of a September restart for clubs, but this year the final was postponed due to delays and complications surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dutch sports journalist Anton Witkamp came up with the concept in 1971 and it has gone through a number of changes since its inception.

Initially, the competition incorporated two matches - home and away legs - but it has been a single-game decider since 1998, with games taking place at neutral venues.

When is the UEFA Super Cup 2020?

Game Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Date Thursday September 24 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET

The 2020 edition of the UEFA Super Cup will be played on Thursday September 24.

It will kick off at 10pm local time, which means 8pm BST in the United Kingdom and 3pm ET in the United States.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup 2020 being held?

This year, the game will be hosted at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, which holds a capacity of 67,215. It will be the first time the venue has hosted the Super Cup.

The Super Cup was initially going to be held at the the Estadio do Dragao in , , on August 12.

But following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that caused the postponements of the previous season's club finals, UEFA decided to award the rescheduled Champions League final to Portugal, and postponed and relocated the Super Cup to Budapest.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2020 live on TV

In the United States (US) the Super Cup can be watched live on television through CBS All Access. It can also be streamed live online using TUDN.com.

US TV channel Online stream CBS All Access TUDN.com

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 1 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Will there be fans at the UEFA Super Cup?

The ticket application portal for the game closed on September 9.

UEFA made 3,000 tickets available for the supporters of each team, with a reduced capacity of 30 per cent in the stadium.

The Super Cup will be used as a pilot to see fans return to venues amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Safety precautions between stadium-goers will be applied throughout the game, with ticket holders from overseas obligate to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test performed within three days of entry, and must depart the country within 72 hours after their entry.

Additionally, masks are required at all times as is a 1.5m distance from other attendees.

Who won the last UEFA Super Cup?

are current holders of the Super Cup after beating Premier League rivals Chelsea in last season's final through a penalty shootout.

Article continues below

Regular time ended with a score of 2-2, with the Reds defeating the west Londoners 5-4 on penalties.

Liverpool were unable to defend their title after being eliminated from the 2019-20 Champions League at the hands of during the round of 16 stage.