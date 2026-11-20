Share Follow GOAL on Google

The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League A quarter-final draw in Nyon has produced four mouth-watering two-legged ties for March 2027. World champions Spain face Zinedine Zidane's France in a headline clash, while Thomas Tuchel's England meet Erling Haaland and Norway.

Advertisement

Spain vs France: A blockbuster heavyweight clash

World champions Spain have drawn Zinedine Zidane's France in the standout tie of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League A quarter-finals following Friday's ceremony in Nyon. Perfect until Matchday 6 against England, Luis de la Fuente's side landed in the unseeded pot after seeing their 43-game unbeaten run snapped, despite Lamine Yamal's four goals and two assists, Dani Olmo's three assists and Mikel Merino's three goals.

They will host the opening leg before travelling to face a French squad transformed under Zidane. After losing in Italy to drop to second in Group A1, Les Bleus reclaimed top spot via a hard-fought victory over Turkiye featuring Eli Junior Kroupi's first international goal, while Michael Olise led their attack overall with five goals and two assists.

Getty Images

Norway vs England: Haaland meets Kane in striker duel

Thomas Tuchel's England have been paired with Norway in a showdown pitting Europe's deadliest strikers against each other. Group A3 winners England enter on a high after edging Spain 3-2, three days after captain Harry Kane surpassed Peter Shilton as England's most-capped men's player and finished the league phase as top scorer with eight goals alongside Jude Bellingham's six assists.

Stale Solbakken's Norway escaped the League A/B play-offs in dramatic fashion on Matchday 6 when Erling Haaland converted a late penalty to seal a 3-2 win over Denmark. That strike took the all-time competition top scorer to six league-phase goals alongside Martin Odegaard's five assists, setting up a stern test in Oslo before the return leg at Wembley.

Getty Images

Advertisement Advertisement

Netherlands vs Portugal: Testing the post-Ronaldo era

Defending champions Portugal will meet Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands in a rematch of classic European rivals. Under summer appointment Jorge Jesus, the first team to qualify cruised through Group A4 with five wins as Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix scored three goals each to lead their attack following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement in November.

Related Topics

Xavi was unbeaten as Netherlands manager until a chastening Matchday 6 loss to Germany, which arrived just three days after a 7-0 masterclass against Greece. Hat-trick hero Tijjani Reijnders topped Oranje's scoring charts with four goals alongside centurion Virgil van Dijk, and they will now host the first leg before travelling to Portugal.

Getty Images

Belgium vs Germany: Attacking fireworks guaranteed

Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Germany will face Mark van Bommel's Belgium in the fourth quarter-final tie. After a slow start in September and October, Germany hit full stride in November with Florian Wirtz scoring four goals—including twice in the 5-0 demolition of the Netherlands—while RB Leipzig winger Brajan Gruda added two goals and two assists in just two appearances.

Advertisement

Belgium entered Matchday 6 third in Group A1 and trailed Italy after 11 minutes before roaring back to win 4-1, led by Kevin De Bruyne's three goals and Charles De Ketelaere's three assists. The two-legged ties take place in late March 2027, with the winners advancing to the finals from June 9 to 13, 2027, where England, France or Spain stand in line to host.

Getty Images