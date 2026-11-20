The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League A quarter-final draw in Nyon has produced four mouth-watering two-legged ties for March 2027. World champions Spain face Zinedine Zidane's France in a headline clash, while Thomas Tuchel's England meet Erling Haaland and Norway.
Spain vs France: A blockbuster heavyweight clash
World champions Spain have drawn Zinedine Zidane's France in the standout tie of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League A quarter-finals following Friday's ceremony in Nyon. Perfect until Matchday 6 against England, Luis de la Fuente's side landed in the unseeded pot after seeing their 43-game unbeaten run snapped, despite Lamine Yamal's four goals and two assists, Dani Olmo's three assists and Mikel Merino's three goals.
They will host the opening leg before travelling to face a French squad transformed under Zidane. After losing in Italy to drop to second in Group A1, Les Bleus reclaimed top spot via a hard-fought victory over Turkiye featuring Eli Junior Kroupi's first international goal, while Michael Olise led their attack overall with five goals and two assists.
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Norway vs England: Haaland meets Kane in striker duel
Thomas Tuchel's England have been paired with Norway in a showdown pitting Europe's deadliest strikers against each other. Group A3 winners England enter on a high after edging Spain 3-2, three days after captain Harry Kane surpassed Peter Shilton as England's most-capped men's player and finished the league phase as top scorer with eight goals alongside Jude Bellingham's six assists.
Stale Solbakken's Norway escaped the League A/B play-offs in dramatic fashion on Matchday 6 when Erling Haaland converted a late penalty to seal a 3-2 win over Denmark. That strike took the all-time competition top scorer to six league-phase goals alongside Martin Odegaard's five assists, setting up a stern test in Oslo before the return leg at Wembley.
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Netherlands vs Portugal: Testing the post-Ronaldo era
Defending champions Portugal will meet Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands in a rematch of classic European rivals. Under summer appointment Jorge Jesus, the first team to qualify cruised through Group A4 with five wins as Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix scored three goals each to lead their attack following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement in November.
Xavi was unbeaten as Netherlands manager until a chastening Matchday 6 loss to Germany, which arrived just three days after a 7-0 masterclass against Greece. Hat-trick hero Tijjani Reijnders topped Oranje's scoring charts with four goals alongside centurion Virgil van Dijk, and they will now host the first leg before travelling to Portugal.
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Belgium vs Germany: Attacking fireworks guaranteed
Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Germany will face Mark van Bommel's Belgium in the fourth quarter-final tie. After a slow start in September and October, Germany hit full stride in November with Florian Wirtz scoring four goals—including twice in the 5-0 demolition of the Netherlands—while RB Leipzig winger Brajan Gruda added two goals and two assists in just two appearances.
Belgium entered Matchday 6 third in Group A1 and trailed Italy after 11 minutes before roaring back to win 4-1, led by Kevin De Bruyne's three goals and Charles De Ketelaere's three assists. The two-legged ties take place in late March 2027, with the winners advancing to the finals from June 9 to 13, 2027, where England, France or Spain stand in line to host.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.