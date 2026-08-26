Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crystal Palace FC v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - UEFA Conference League Final 2026Getty Images Sport
Book UEFA Conference League 2026/27 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get UEFA Conference League 2026/27 tickets: League phase teams, upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Conference League
Brighton & Hove Albion
Atalanta
Monaco
Freiburg
Ajax
Braga

All you need to know about buying tickets to UEFA Conference League matches this season

The UEFA Conference League may not be the continent’s premier club competition, but European silverware is always a highly prized commodity and gives clubs (and their fans) a huge boost. A European football match underneath the lights is always electric and you can book match tickets today.

UEFA Conference League TicketsBook now

While it may only be the sixth edition of the UEFA Conference League, the competition continues to grow in stature. It has provided a platform for emerging teams to gain European exposure and for smaller clubs to achieve prestigious international victories.

With the likes of Brighton, Atalanta, Monaco and Ajax gunning for Conference League glory during the 2026/27 campaign, we're set for more thrilling matches over the coming months.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital UEFA Conference League ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Upcoming UEFA Conference League selected fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Thu, Oct 15 (9pm)

Atalanta vs Pafos

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 15 (9pm)

Freiburg vs Jablonec

Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 15 (9pm)

Copenhagen vs Sporting Braga

Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 15 (9pm)

Twente vs Thun

De Grolsch Veste (Enschede)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 15 (9pm)

Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps

Brann Stadion (Bergen)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 22 (6.45pm)

Crvena Zvezda vs Copenhagen

Rajko Mitic Stadium (Belgrade)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 22 (9pm)

Ajax vs Atalanta

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 22 (9pm)

Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS

Banja Luka City Stadium (Banja Luka)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 22 (9pm)

Sporting Braga vs Gent

Estadio Municipal de Braga (Braga)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 22 (9pm)

Monaco vs Freiburg

Stade Louis II (Monaco)

Tickets

How to buy UEFA Conference League tickets

Official tickets for the UEFA Conference League (league phase and knockouts) are sold exclusively through the official ticket portals of the individual host/home clubs, while tickets for the UEFA Conference League Final are sold centrally through the UEFA Tickets Portal.

Home fans can buy official tickets directly through their club's official site. Each club sets its own purchasing rules, usually requiring a membership, or prioritizing season ticket holders before opening a general public sale window.

UEFA mandates that home teams allocate at least 5% of their stadium capacity to traveling supporters. These away tickets are distributed exclusively through the visiting club's official ticketing channels.

Tickets for the 2027 Final at Besiktas Park in Istanbul will be sold directly by UEFA through a neutral public lottery system on the official UEFA site. which is expected to open in mid-March 2027. The teams who qualify for the Final will also receive a direct allocation of tickets to sell to their own registered fans.

If looking to source last-minute match tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

UEFA Conference League TicketsBook now

How much are UEFA Conference League tickets?

Official UEFA Conference League ticket prices vary significantly depending on whether you are buying tickets for league phase or knockout matches, or the showpiece Final.

For standard competition fixtures, ticket pricing is controlled individually by the host football clubs, meaning prices reflect domestic league standards and local venue seating structures. They generally scale from roughly £30-£95.

However, UEFA enforces strict guidelines for traveling supporters. For the current 2026/27 campaign, prices for tickets in the designated away-fan sectors are capped at €20.

For recent major finals (such as the 2026 Final in Leipzig), official tickets sold via UEFA's Ticket Portal were divided into four primary seating categories, along with specialized options:

  • Fans First: Positioned directly behind the goals. These seats are exclusively reserved for registered supporters of the two participating finalists (€25-€40).
  • Category 3: Located in the corners and upper tiers of the stadium behind the goal lines (€45-€65).
  • Category 2: Situated in the corners of the stadium and the higher rows of the main grandstands/sidelines. (€140).
  • Category 1: These seats are located on the main long-side stands (lower and middle tiers), and provide a prime sideline view (€190).

Keep tabs on the clubs' official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Who is competing in the UEFA Conference League 2026/27?

36 teams are competing in the league stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League competition. This is the third season that the new format has been used, which sees each team play a total of 6 games against 6 different clubs in a league structure.

The top-8 sides in the league automatically qualify for the last-16 stage of the knockouts. Those sides who finish 9th to 24th compete in a two-legged play-off round phase, with the winning 8 teams joining the automatic qualifiers in the last-16. The competition then carries on in a traditional knockout format to the Final.

Below, you can find a list of all the clubs who are currently involved in the 2026/27 league stage of the Conference League:

List of 2026-27 UEFA Conference League clubs

Country

Club(s)

England

Brighton

Italy

Atalanta

Spain

Getafe

Germany

Freiburg

France

Monaco

Portugal

Braga

Netherlands

Ajax, Twente

Belgium

Gent, Sint-Truiden

Türkiye

Trabzonspor

Czechia

Jablonec

Greece

Panathinaikos

Denmark

AGF, Copenhagen, Midtjylland, Nordsjælland

Norway

Brann

Cyprus

Pafos FC

Switzerland

FC Lugano, FC Thun

Scotland

Hearts

Sweden

Mjällby AIF

Croatia

HNK Hajduk Split

Serbia

FK Crvena Zvezda

Romania

CS Universitatea Craiova

Kazakhstan

FC Kairat

Bulgaria

PFC CSKA Sofia

Finland

Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS)

Bosnia & Herzegovina

FK Borac Banja Luka

Latvia

Riga FC

Albania

KF Egnatia

Lithuania

FK Kauno Žalgiris

Gibraltar

Lincoln Red Imps F.C.

Andorra

Inter Club d'Escaldes

Georgia

FC Iberia 1999

UEFA Conference League TicketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Official UEFA Conference League match tickets can be purchased directly through the individual participating football clubs for regular competition matches, or via the UEFA Ticketing Portal exclusively for the Final.

Official UEFA Conference League match tickets vary in price depending on whether you are attending a regular league/knockout match or the tournament final.

For regular competition matches, prices are set entirely by the host club rather than UEFA , with tickets typically ranging from €20-€55+.

Official ticket prices for the UEFA Conference League Final are strictly tiered by UEFA. For recent finals (such as the 2026 final in Leipzig and the 2025 final in Wrocław), prices ranged from €25-€190.

Supporters want to go to UEFA Conference League matches because the tournament offers unpredictable fairy-tale runs, affordable live football, and unique European away-day travel.

The tournament has carved out a unique identity in European football by shifting the focus away from elite super-clubs and shining a spotlight on fiercely passionate fanbases across the continent.

Lech Poznan's Mikael Ishak is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Conference League proper (from the group stage/league phase to the final) with 13 goals.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google