How to get UAE vs Yemen tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

United Arab Emirates face Yemen in an exciting Group B encounter at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2026. This vital opening-round clash sees the two regional sides compete for early dominance in group play.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat at Al Maktoum Stadium. Discover where to buy tickets, pricing information, and how to get your tickets today.

When is UAE vs Yemen Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for UAE vs Yemen is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Gulf Cup - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy United Arab Emirates vs Yemen tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

How much are United Arab Emirates vs Yemen tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside Al Maktoum Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

UAE vs Yemen Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

UAE vs Yemen Form

UAE have taken seven points from their last five matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in the FIFA Arab Cup, and their only loss in that run was a 3-0 defeat to Morocco. They scored five goals and conceded five across those five games, with back-to-back wins over Algeria and Kuwait showing they can perform when the pressure is on.

Yemen have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Lebanon in Asian Cup qualification, and they were particularly dominant in earlier rounds, beating Brunei 9-0 and Bhutan 7-1. Across those five matches Yemen scored 18 goals and conceded just one, a run that includes three consecutive clean sheets.

UAE vs Yemen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2024 during World Cup qualification, when Yemen won 1-0 at home before UAE responded with a 2-1 victory in the return fixture. Across all five meetings in the dataset, UAE have won four times and Yemen once, with UAE scoring 10 goals to Yemen's two.