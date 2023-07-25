U.S.-based South Korea starlet Casey Phair becomes youngest player in Women's World Cup history as 16-year-old makes international debut in Colombia defeat

Casey Phair became the youngest player in Women's World Cup history after making her debut for South Korea against Colombia on Tuesday.

Phair introduced as late substitute

Makes WWC history

South Korea still slump to 2-0 loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Aged 16 years and 26 days, Phair entered the game, which ended 2-0 to Colombia, with 78 minutes on the clock to make her international debut and surpass the previous tournament record held by Nigeria's Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was eight days older when she set it back in 1999.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Born in South Korea to a Korean mother and an American father, Phair's family relocated to the United States when she was only an infant. The young forward, who plays for Pingry School and had previous trained with the Players Development Academy in New Jersey, participated in a U.S. camp last year but instead chose to represent the country of her birth, thus becoming the first player of mixed heritage to do so.

WHAT NEXT? South Korea will hope to bounce back from this defeat to Colombia in their next outing, as they are set to take on a Morocco side on Sunday that were heavily beaten by Germany on their World Cup debut.