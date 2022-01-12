Tuchel sets Chelsea finals record after guiding Blues to Carabao Cup showpiece

Thomas Tuchel has become the first Chelsea manager to lead the club to the finals of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Tuchel achieved the feat on Wednesday as Chelsea defeated Tottenham 1-0 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, reaching the showpiece via a 3-0 aggregate victory.

The Blues will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final, after reaching the Champions League and FA Cup finals last season.

Tuchel's strong start in London

As he nears his one-year anniversary at the helm, Tuchel is already racking up an impressive list of accomplishments as Chelsea head coach.

Chief among those is last season's Champions League title, which Chelsea earned by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

The Blues were not as successful in the FA Cup final last term, losing 1-0 to Leicester City at Wembley in May.

This season, Tuchel has Chelsea in second in the Premier League, while the Blues have reached the last 16 in the Champions League and the last 32 in the FA Cup.

What was said?

When asked in his post-game press conference about reaching three finals so early in his Chelsea career, Tuchel replied: "Good, because that was the target.

"When you go to the semi-final, of course, everybody wants to get to the final. We are very happy because Wembley is waiting, full house, cup final, this is where you want to be as footballers and coaches.

"This was the target and now we are there. Hard work and two good matches were needed and we did the job."

