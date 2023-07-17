Trump card? PSG willing to include Xavi Simons in bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to sign Harry Kane this summer.

PSG ready to offer Xavi Simons for Harry Kane

Bayern favourites to sign Kane

Simons set to re-join PSG from PSV

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are all set to re-sign Xavi Simons from PSV just one season after the player joined the Dutch side after activating a buy-back clause in his contract. While there are talks of PSG sending the midfielder out on loan in the upcoming season, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the French club might consider including Simons as part of a bid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur along with a sizable transfer fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern Munich are currently favourites to land the English captain. The club's honorary president Uli Hoeness has vonfidently claimed the club will make sure they sign Kane in the summer. However, PSG are also looking determined to bring the Tottenham star to Paris.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Premier League side have maintained all through that Kane is not for sale this season despite his contract expiring in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? The 29-year-old was included in Tottenham's pre-season tour squad in Australia and he is currently in Perth with the club. Spurs will play their first friendly match against West Ham on July 18 followed by a clash with Leicester City on July 23 in Bangkok and a meeting with Lion City Sailors on July 26 in Singapore.