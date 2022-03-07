Trippier: I didn't transfer to Newcastle for the money

Kieran Trippier has insisted his transfer to Newcastle from Atletico Madrid was not money-motivated.

Trippier became Newcastle's first major signing under their new Saudi owners on January 7, with Atletico sanctioning his departure in a £12 million deal.

More than a few eyebrows were raised as the 31-year-old swapped life with the Liga champions for a relegation battle at St James' Park, with it suggested that he put financial gain ahead of career progression.

What's been said?

The former Tottenham right-back, who initially joined Atletico in 2019, says he has managed to block out those critics because he knows the true reason for his return to the Premier League in his heart.

"It didn't annoy me. For me, it doesn't bother me," Trippier said on the True Geordie podcast. "I know my reasons why I came back and money wasn't one of them.

"If it was, I would have stayed in Madrid. I didn't really think of that. I was just excited about the whole thing, coming back to England and playing in the Premier League.

"I know my reasons why I came back, to live in the north and for my family, and of course for the project as well. I spoke to the managers, the owners about the direction they want the club to go in.

"It's exciting, and for me it was a no-brainer to come back to England."

Trippier added on his first impressions of Mehrdad Ghodoussi and the rest of Newcastle's new owners: "Very good people. We were talking about the direction they want the club to go in, we all need to realise it's a building process. The most important thing for us is staying in the league this season."

How has Trippier performed so far?

Trippier signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Magpies and made his debut in their surprise 1-0 FA Cup third-round defeat to Cambridge on January 8.

The England international has since appeared in three further games for Newcastle, scoring in Premier League wins over Everton and Aston Villa, but he also suffered a broken foot in the second of those outings.

Trippier may be forced to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, but the Magpies are now in a strong position to avoid the drop despite his absence, with a 2-1 win against Brighton last time out taking them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

