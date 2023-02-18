Tributes pour in for Christian Atsu after his body was pulled from rubble of Turkey earthquake

Tributes have poured in after former Chelsea and Newcastle footballer Christian Atsu was found dead amid the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey.

The footballing world is mourning the loss of former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, who has been found dead amid the rubble of the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.

The Hatayspor winger's body was pulled from under the rubble of his home in Hatay, southern Turkey, 12 days after the earthquake rocked the region, as confirmed by his agent Murat Uzunmehmet in a statement.

The 31-year-old had been missing since his building collapsed when the earthquake struck on February 6.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet told reporters.

Tributes have poured in from all corners after the news of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United player's death emerged.