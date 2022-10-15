'I look to be consistent' - Chelsea's Chalobah grateful for Potter's trust

- The defender has been playing well
- Featured in Blues' last three wins
- Thomas Tuchel had used him just once
WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Wolves and then AC Milan for the Blues, keeping a clean sheet in both wins. Evidently, this recent game time has left the defender thirsting for more.
WHAT THEY SAID: Chalobah recently told club media, “It's good to be playing every game. The more games you play, the more confidence you get. I’ve started well, and I look to be consistent and carry on.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Potter new to the club, a number of players will be looking to impress the Englishman. It seems the injury to Wesley Fofana has afforded Chalobah his chance.
IN A PHOTO:
Getty Images
DID YOU KNOW? Chalobah has played four times this season – twice each in both the Premier League and Champions League – and Chelsea have won all of those games, conceding just once.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHALOBAH? The centre-back will hope to continue his good form under Potter as the Blues travel away to Aston Villa this Sunday.