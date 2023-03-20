Tottenham want £100m for Harry Kane! Man Utd must pay full fee up-front if Spurs are to sell England captain

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images
H. KaneTottenham HotspurTransfersManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United will have to pay £100 million up front if they want to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane next summer.

  • Spurs want £100m upfront for Kane
  • Man Utd make Harry Kane top target
  • Contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are currently the frontrunners to sign Kane whose contract with Tottenham expires in 2024. But if they want to secure their top target they need to shell out £100 million ($122m) in a single, up-front payment, according to The Times.

🏆 BIG GAME: Barcelona ratings: De Jong masterclass all-but seals title

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: PSG and Lionel Messi MUST part ways this summer

🚨 MUST READ: Where are the NXGN wonderkids of 2022 now?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that Tottenham are not keen on selling their star striker to a direct rival and will try and convince him to sign a new deal at the end of the current season. The 29-year-old also has interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but staying in the Premier League will be his priority as he wants to break Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Man Utd are keen on signing a No.9 this summer and if they cannot recruit Kane, Napoli star Victor Osimhen and RB Salzburg youngster Benjamin Sesko are on their shortlist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Harry Kane Tottenham Forest 2022-23Getty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester United Fulham FA Cup 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The England captain will be next seen in action for the Three Lions in a Euro 2024 qualification match against Italy on Thursday.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

9473 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

  • 31%Harry Kane
  • 55%Victor Osimhen
  • 5%Randal Kolo Muani
  • 9%Wout Weghorst
9473 Votes

Editors' Picks