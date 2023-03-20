Manchester United will have to pay £100 million up front if they want to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane next summer.

Spurs want £100m upfront for Kane

Man Utd make Harry Kane top target

Contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are currently the frontrunners to sign Kane whose contract with Tottenham expires in 2024. But if they want to secure their top target they need to shell out £100 million ($122m) in a single, up-front payment, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that Tottenham are not keen on selling their star striker to a direct rival and will try and convince him to sign a new deal at the end of the current season. The 29-year-old also has interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but staying in the Premier League will be his priority as he wants to break Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Man Utd are keen on signing a No.9 this summer and if they cannot recruit Kane, Napoli star Victor Osimhen and RB Salzburg youngster Benjamin Sesko are on their shortlist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The England captain will be next seen in action for the Three Lions in a Euro 2024 qualification match against Italy on Thursday.