Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool will be aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat as they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Tottenham on Sunday, while Antonio Conte's side look to keep the pressure on second-placed Manchester City.

Spurs just about recovered from back-to-back league defeats when they picked a 3-2 win at Bournemouth before sealing a top of the group finish in the Champions League with a 2-1 win at Marseille and come into the tie with purpose.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are struggling domestically after shock defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds that sees the Reds languish ninth, quite the opposite to their European form where they have made it through to the Champions League knock-outs beating Napoli 2-0 in their final group game.

Tottenham vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Liverpool Date: November 6, 2022 Kick-off: 11:30am ET / 4:30pm BST / 10pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can view the game live on Peacock Premium. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming service on the Sky Go app.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League / Ultra HDR Sky Go app India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Tottenham team news and squad Heung-min Son is a big doubt after the South Korean suffered a fractured eye socket in Marseille, with Richarlison also continuing to miss out with a muscle injury, while Dejan Kulusevski is also unlikely to fit in the XI after just resuming team training. Cristian Romero is another one not to be risked, especially with the World Cup approaching, with Clement Lenglet likely fill in alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies in the Spurs back three. Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Moura, Kane Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Doherty, Romero, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence Midfielders Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White Forwards Son, Kane, Moura, Gil Liverpool team news and squad

Defender Ibrahima Konate made his return against Napoli, which means the Frenchman could replace Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Similarly, Darwin Nunez may feature in place of Curtis Jones, with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson also returning to the XI. Kostas Tsimikas may be sacrificed, while James Milner is ruled out after suffering concussion on Tuesday.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Arthur, Naby Keita and Joel Matip remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Liverpool Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez