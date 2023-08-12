'Leader, brother, legend' - Tottenham's Son Heung-min says heartfelt goodbye to new Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane as record-breaking partnership is broken up

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane completed his £100 million ($127m) move to Bayern Munich on Saturday, bringing an end to his lethal partnership with Son.

Kane and Son played together at Tottenham for eight years and formed one of the Premier League's greatest two-man partnerships. The pair combined for 47 goals, making them the deadliest in the 31-year history of the league.

Writing on Instagram, Son said: "Leader, brother, legend. Since day one it has been a joy to play by your side," wrote Son. "So many memories, amazing games and incredible goals together. Harry, thank you for everything you have given to me, to our club, and to our fans. Wish you nothing but the best in your new chapter. Good luck brother"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son will continue on at Tottenham, likely with a new strike partner. Yet it's doubtful he'll have the same telepathic understanding that he did with Kane.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? By his own high standards, Son had a disappointing season in 2022-23, scoring only 10 goals. He'll want to do better this season, especially in light of Kane's departure.