Please come back! Tottenham players make desperate plea for Mauricio Pochettino return as Antonio Conte's reign goes stale

Tottenham players have reportedly made a desperate plea for Mauricio Pochettino to return with Antonio Conte looking increasingly likely to leave.

Conte out of contract this summer

Players want Pochettino to return

Daniel Levy to take a "pragmatic" decision

WHAT HAPPENED? With recent performances far from encouraging, it remains a possibility that Antonio Conte might depart before the end of the season with his contract expiring in the summer. According to Sky Sports, Spurs players have already contacted former manager Pochettino asking him to return to the north London outfit. The Argentine was shown the exit door in 2019 a matter of months after he guided them to the Champions League final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club management does not rule out a reunion but will make a 'pragmatic choice' if they end up appointing a new coach. It is reported that they have already drawn up a shortlist which includes names like Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel and Marco Silva.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs' midweek Champions League exit to AC Milan has further complicated matters for Conte. They have scored just two goals in their last six appearances, which is a far cry from the dominant attacking football that the team played during Pochettino's reign. The Italian has even admitted that his days might be numbered in north London after European failure.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte will rally his troops against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday with the hope of bouncing back to winning ways after a disappointing European exit.