Tottenham get away with one! Why Man Utd and Alejandro Garnacho were denied seemingly clear penalty for handball against Spurs - explained

Manchester United were denied a seemingly penalty after Alejandro Garnacho's shot cannoned off the outstretched arm Tottenham's Cristian Romero.

Shot hit Romero's arm

VAR reviews but no penalty awarded

Arm deemed in natural position

WHAT HAPPENED? Referee Michael Oliver chose to award United a corner on the field after the incident in the 26th minute. And while VAR reviewed the decision, play continued without the award of a penalty.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? While a case for a penalty seemed fairly obvious the fact that Romero had not made himself unnaturally bigger and the proximity of Garnacho's strike convinced Oliver not to award a penalty. VAR saw no compelling evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: How VAR is used has been been a contentious issue since its introduction in the Premier League. Referee chief Howard Webb was forced to issue an apology to Wolves on Monday night after VAR failed to award them a clear late penalty against United at Old Trafford.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SPURS AND UNITED: The two sides took a breath after a frenetic first half that somehow finished goalless despite an extraordinary miss from United skipper Bruno Fernandes.