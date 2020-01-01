Tottenham duo Lloris and Son dismiss rumours of squad unrest under Mourinho

The Spurs pair gave the Portuguese head coach their backing after an important Premier League win over Norwich in midweek

Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have insisted that the squad are fully behind Jose Mourinho, despite rumours of growing tension in the dressing room.

Mourinho won five of his opening seven matches after being drafted in to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the managerial hot seat, but results took a turn for the worse over the Christmas period.

Spurs only won two of their next eight games across all competitions after beating 2-1 at Molineux on December 15, with a 0-0 draw at last weekend marking their latest setback.

They got back to winning ways on Wednesday, though, securing a 2-1 home win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich thanks to goals from Dele Alli and Son.

The result ensured Tottenham moved up to sixth in the Premier League, level on points with fifth-placed and only six behind , who currently occupy the final spot.

However, It has been suggested that a number of Spurs players are unhappy with Mourinho's pragmatic tactical approach and training methods, with his treatment of summer signing Tanguy Ndombele also called into question.

The Portuguese has publicly criticised the Frenchman over his fitness levels, while also being forced to deny any problem with defender Danny Rose , who was left out of his squad against Watford.

When asked to comment on the mood within the Tottenham camp after the win over Norwich, Lloris dismissed any notion of unrest between the players and their manager, stating: "The atmosphere is great

"I can tell you all the players are ready to fight for the new manager and his staff."

Son echoed his team-mate's sentiments, adding: "Everyone is happy, the work is good. We are a group that is always positive.

"Of course, we want results to be better, we need more points, but we are more than happy. Unbelievably happy. We are lucky to have such a positive group."

Lloris went on to describe Mourinho as "one of the best managers in the world", while insisting it is up to the players to put his plans into action on the pitch.

"It's not easy to come in the middle of the season, but it's a great opportunity for us," he told Sky Sports .

Article continues below

"Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world and the most successful manager of the past 20 years.

"As a player, I can say he's a fantastic coach. He's here to help us but at the same time we need to give everything to him and his staff."

Spurs will now look ahead to an fourth-round tie against on Saturday, which comes eight days before a huge home fixture against .