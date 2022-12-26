Tottenham star Kane met with 'you let your country down' chants from Brentford fans after World Cup penalty miss

Brentford fans taunted Tottenham's Harry Kane with chants of 'you let your country down' after his penalty miss against France at the World Cup.

Chants from Brentford fans

Only 18 touches in first half

Scores sublime header in second period

WHAT HAPPENED? England captain Kane was greeted with the jibes in Tottenham's first Premier League fixture since Qatar 2022 at Brentford. He missed the penalty that would have drawn England level against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Kane and Spurs endured a torrid first half in west London, with the forward touching the ball just 18 times. Only goalkeeper Fraser Forster had fewer. The 29-year-old had the last laugh, though, scoring a sublime header to haul his side back into the game in the 2-2 draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's header saw him become the leading Premier League's leading Boxing Day goalscorer of all time.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE?: Tottenham's talismanic No.9 will continue to lead the line for his boyhood club through the manic festive fixtures. Having helped with the comeback against Brentford, he has silenced his critics for now.