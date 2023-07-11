Tottenham prepared to hand Harry Kane new £400,000 per week contract if he snubs Bayern Munich transfer

Tottenham are reportedly willing to offer Harry Kane a new contract worth £400,000 per week if he snubs a transfer to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham are hoping to tie Kane down to a long-term extension, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, despite Bayern's ongoing bid to lure him Germany. According to The Telegraph, Kane will be in line to earn £400,000 per week in wages if he commits his future to Spurs, positioning him among the Premier League's highest-paid players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy remains determined to retain Kane's services. However, it is believed that Kane's decision will not hinge on the financial aspect of the deal but rather on the sporting project under the new manager Ange Postecoglou.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is believed that Kane has already spoken to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel and the coach has assured him that they could potentially win the Champions League together if he made the switch to Germany. Meanwhile, Postecoglou admitted that he has been given no assurances over Kane's future from chairman Levy and "is kind of going along, trying to concentrate on things I know right now".

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Bayern have reportedly submitted a second offer of £70m ($90m) plus add-ons after they saw their first offer turned down. However, it might not be enough to convince Levy as Spurs reportedly want £100m for the England international.