New Tottenham boss Mourinho makes backroom appointments

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is already making his presence felt in north London

New head coach Jose Mourinho has assembled his backroom team with the appointments of Joao Sacramento, Carlos Lalin, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra.

Mourinho was confirmed as Spurs boss on Wednesday morning, just 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed after five-and-a-half years in charge at the club.

Pochettino’s coaching team of Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez also left the club, meaning Mourinho has had to bring in an entirely new set of backroom staff.

Mourinho has moved quickly to make his appointments, with Sacramento arriving as assistant manager and Santos becoming goalkeeper coach after leaving French outfit .

“Following talks between LOSC and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, an agreement was reached to endorse the departure of Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos, members of Lille's professional technical staff, and to allow them to join the English club on Wednesday,” read a Lille statement.

“As a first step, LOSC will use internal solutions to compensate for these two departures. Coming soon, the club will announce a definitive organisation.

“For Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos, LOSC wishes them all the success in this new project.”

Formosinho, Cerra and Lain meanwhile are all reunited with Mourinho having worked with the Portuguese during his time at .

Formosinho and Cerra become the club's tactical analyst and technical analyst respectively while Lain, who also worked with Mourinho at and , becomes the club's new fitness coach.

One man who won’t be heading to north London, however, is Mourinho’s long-time ally Rui Faria.

The 44-year-old worked as Mourinho’s assistant manager at , , Real Madrid, Chelsea and United, but is unable to join up with him at Tottenham as he is manager of Qatari side Al-Duhail SC.

Mourinho, who took training for the first time on Wednesday, will hold his first news conference as Tottenham head coach on Thursday at 2pm GMT (9am ET).

His first game in charge is a Premier League clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, with his first home game a tie against Olympiacos on Tuesday.