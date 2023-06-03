'We were too soft' - Bruno Ferandes gives his verdict on Manchester United after FA Cup final defeat

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United were "too soft" in their FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

United lost 2-1 in FA Cup final

Gundogan scored twice as Bruno netted penalty

Midfielder says United were too soft

WHAT HAPPENED? United trailed City after just 12 seconds through a long-range effort from Ilkay Gundogan. After Fernandes tied things up with a penalty later in the half, Gundogan went on to restore City's lead with another strike from outside the box.

WHAT THEY SAID: "After we scored, we had some good counters but didn't score. We conceded early in the second half and then still had other chances but we didn't and City deserved the win," said to BBC One. "We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it's an amazing strike. If players are tighter then maybe they can stop it but it's an amazing strike."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were unable to finish the season with a second trophy, but managed a third-place finish in the Premier League and Fernandes feels they can keep improving.

He added: "We've made big steps for next season, it wasn't a successful season overall but it was a good one. We have come back next season and try to win bigger trophies."

WHAT NEXT? United will look to strengthen in the transfer market this summer and continue their development next season.