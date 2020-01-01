Tomori: Chelsea want to win the FA Cup as much as the Champions League

The Blues defender has called on his team to take their domestic cup responsibilities seriously despite their ambitions elsewhere

Fikayo Tomori wants to take their campaign seriously and push to win the competition after overcoming 2-1 away from home in the fourth round.

Chelsea currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League and are aiming to hold off the likes of , and in the race to secure the final qualifying spot.

The Blues are also preparing for a last-16 tie against in the Champions League as Frank Lampard looks to make his first season at the Stamford Bridge helm a success.

Tomori played a key role in keeping Chelsea’s FA Cup hopes on track by scoring the decisive second goal at Hull, as well as making several vital clearances after the Championship side had pulled a goal back in the 78th minute.

And, while the FA Cup has increasingly come to be viewed as a second-class competition due to the rise in power of the Premier League and European competitions, the 22-year-old Tomori defended its importance having grown up watching it.

"There's a trophy to play for at the end of it," Tomori said at the KCOM Stadium. "When you step on the pitch we are not thinking this is just an FA Cup game or this is a Champions League game. We want to win. We want to win.

"Every game is the same. Going into the FA Cup games, we want to do the same thing. We want to try to go as far as we can. We all want to play, we all want to be part of it and win. We can all contribute. We’re into the fifth round, so we can watch the draw and wait to see who we get.

"Hopefully we can get a good draw and win again. Chelsea have a rich history in the FA Cup. With the gaffer being in there we went to a lot of finals at Wembley. We have seen Chelsea lift it many times, with Antonio Conte and in the past as well.

"Of course, it is Chelsea and we want to fight for every competition."

The draw for the fifth round takes place on Monday and the eight-time winners of the FA Cup will be the No.2 ball.